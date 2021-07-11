Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Safe + Fair Popcorn, an Awe Inspired Necklace and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz-o-Meter Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
 Courtesy Safe + Fair; Courtesy Awe Inspired; Courtesy Troy Doherty/Instagram; Courtesy Elan Jennifer
5
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Heating up in Hollywood! If you love popcorn or if you’re looking for a unique pendant, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos below.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!