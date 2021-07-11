Heating up in Hollywood! If you love popcorn or if you’re looking for a unique pendant, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos below.
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Safe + Fair Popcorn, an Awe Inspired Necklace and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
5
Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!