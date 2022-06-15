Cryer Noticed There Was ‘Trouble Brewing’

Cryer has said that he started to notice a change in Sheen after his 2006 divorce. “He was still lovely to work with, he still showed up on time and knew his lines and was doing the job. But you could tell that there was some trouble brewing,” he told ET in 2022.

He continued, “He started to have issues with the writing and sometimes issues with the writing that I didn’t understand. I would say, ‘This is the kind of joke you had no problem with a year and a half ago, and suddenly now it’s an issue?’ So, you know, it was very subtle. It took a while before it started really going off the rails.”