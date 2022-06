Sheen Was Fired From ‘Two and a Half Men’

The Arrival actor was fired from his CBS sitcom in March 2011. Kutcher was hired to join the cast the following season to fill the void.

“I think, actually, when Charlie was let go from the show, the first thought amongst most of us was, ‘OK, we’re done. This has been a great thing, but we’re done at this point,’” Cryer told ET in 2022.