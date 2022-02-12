Working hard! Monica Aldama exclusively invited Us Weekly to experience a day in her life as the coach of the cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Aldama, 50, who has been featured in Netflix’s docuseries Cheer since its debut in 2020, recently reflected on her career in a new memoir.

“27 years of coaching has taught me many lessons in all areas of life. From parenting, coaching, to relationships, to gaining more confidence – I’m happy to finally share my stories with you in my book, Full Out,” Aldama wrote via Instagram before showing a photo of the dedication page in January. The note read, “Dedicated to everyone who stays after practice to clean up.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us last month that she hoped that readers are able to form a connection with various portions of the book, which hit shelves before season 2 of the sports series dropped on Netflix.

“I definitely think that if you ask different people, the most important chapter is based on what they’re going through in their own personal life,” Aldama explained at the time. “There is that whole chapter about positive self-talk. You have to believe in yourself. People love to see other people fail. This past year was really, really tough. There were a lot of times that I just talked to myself and just encouraged myself because I was going through a hard time. It’s very important. You’re going to believe everything you tell yourself, so you definitely need to be careful what you say.”

Scroll down to take a look at a day in Aldama’s life: