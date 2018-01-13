So you kicked off the new year with an upgraded relationship status. Before diving into the nitty-gritty of wedding planning, spend a little time dreaming about what your perfect registry might look like.

Here to help: celebrity wedding pro Lisa Vorce. (She’s the expert behind Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s goal-worthy Italian vows and Kate Upton‘s recent nuptials to baseball pro Justin Verlander.) Vorce teamed with Us Weekly to curate a list of must-haves for any entertaining-loving couple . Scroll down and say “I do” to these picks.