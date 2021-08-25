Christy and Shia Have Not Kept in Contact

Looking back at their time on Even Stevens, Romano revealed that she wasn’t sure that they “were ever really friends.”

“We were coworkers. We had this really good on screen chemistry. People assumed we were, in real life, brother and sister. And that in real life, I had an influence over what this guy did,” she said. “Watch Honey Boy and it’s like he’s a completely traumatized young man at the same time that I’m working with him.”

Although they “weren’t really close,” the Broadway alum explained that there is still a connection that continues to exist because of the time they spent filming as children.

“I guarantee if I saw him walking on the street, there would be a bond there that is undeniable,” she clarified. “When you grow up with somebody in that particular way … you’re bonded together. You can’t help but want to see the person succeed.”