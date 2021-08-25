Christy Was Jealous of Shia’s Success

“I always wanted him to really appreciate what I gave to him,” Romano detailed about the source of the “animosity” between them back in the day. As LaBeouf continued to book more roles, Romano struggled with the direction her career was going because of her decision to go to college.

“I was a bit salty. I felt like he had gotten a better agent, a better manager. So I felt kind of jilted by the whole situation,” she admitted. “I felt like, here he is making a big splash in Hollywood and here I am. I chose to go to college … There was definitely an undercurrent of regret but also an undercurrent of comparison. Sibling rivalry, if you will.”

Romano chose not to watch any of LaBeouf’s movies as a result.

“I couldn’t. I couldn’t bring myself to watch them,” she revealed. “For a while, I think the ghost of who Shia was and who he became was really frustrating for me.”