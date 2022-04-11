TikToker Apologizes to Clayton After Doubling Down on Cheating Allegations

It didn’t take long for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans to be forced to navigate their first post-Bachelor scandal. The season 26 couple fired back after a woman named Sasha Narang claimed to hook up with the former Bachelor over the weekend.

The TikToker took to the app on Saturday, April 9, to allege that she spent the night with the 28-year-old Missouri native on Friday, April 8. Echard subsequently provided proof via his iPhone that he was at Mountainside Fitness in Arizona at the time of the alleged hookup.

“I can’t even believe I’m addressing this, this is ridiculous, but let’s just make this as easy as possible,” he said via Instagram Stories.

Echard added in his caption, “People that make these false accusations should be held accountable. Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature.”

Narang originally doubled down, claiming she had “evidence” that she was with Echard. She has since reviewed “camera footage” — seemingly from an apartment building — and admitted that she was with someone who was pretending to be the ABC star.

“This guy truly convinced me that he was Clayton. He, again, introduced me to himself as Clayton. He told me he was on The Bachelor. He knew his hometown, his birthday — knew all these super weird facts that it just, obviously, in that moment, me not watching The Bachelor, knowing nothing about it, I believed him,” Narang said in a lengthy video shared on Sunday, April 10, via TikTok. “So yeah, the guy went along with it the entire time until I left. Super weird [that] someone’s impersonating him in New York City, so look out for that. I’m doing my best to get more footage so I can actually see the face of the person so I can hopefully, you know, find out who this is. I don’t really know what I’m going to do about that anyway, but regardless, I’ve just never been more confused in my life. I truly thought I was with him and I never ever would have made a video or any form of statement if I wasn’t certain and, in that moment, I thought I was certain and clearly I was not correct.”

Echard and Evans, 29, met on season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. The twosome split after the Virginia Beach native revealed it was a dealbreaker for her that he slept with his other two finalists, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. While Echard attempted to reunite with Evans on the show after ending things for good with Windey and Recchia, the wedding videographer walked away from the final rose ceremony. After the show wrapped, however, they got back together, and he is now planning to move to Virginia Beach.

“We’re gonna give this every chance that we can. We love each other,” he gushed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after the March finale. “And as of right now, we’re both very, very happy. But relationships take effort. They are hard at times. And so we know that there’s gonna be those moments that lie ahead. There’s never any guarantee in life, but with all that being said, I am incredibly happy to be with her. I’m so excited to be able to just go get dinner, to go hiking, do all these things with her, travel.”

