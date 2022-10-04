Clayton ‘Felt Abandoned’ by Susie

“It’s really hard because when we first broke up…my first initial feeling was, like, I felt abandoned — that was my first feeling,” Echard said. “I was upset. I didn’t even want to look in her direction because I was like: If I look at you, the hurt is gonna tear me apart.”

Evans admitted she was taken aback: ”He was very sassy, and I didn’t like it. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s how we’re gonna do it?’”

“That lasted like half a day, and then I was like I can’t do this,” Echard continued. “I can’t ignore her for this next week. I can’t do this. I don’t want to do this. There’s so much love here. I want us to end on happy terms. So then I apologized, and I was like, ‘Hey, I want us to be happy,’ and then we were happy for a few days. … We were crying non-stop. We were like, ‘Wait, we’re having so much fun now, should we not break up?’”

While Evans noted that she thinks they can still be friends — revealing she’s been checking in on Echard — she’s worried her ex needs space.

“Can Susie and I find a way to still keep in contact but not hold onto this feeling of: Can this work? Because what happens if it doesn’t?” he asked. “I don’t want to be crushed and hold onto hope. And then all of a sudden, no this isn’t going to work … then it just destroys you a second time.”