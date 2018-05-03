Some people spend hours every day on their commutes to and from work. In fact, according to The Washington Post, Americans spent more than nine full days commuting in 2017. Yikes. But since, at least for the time being, people seem to be stuck giving up so much time to just getting to and from work, they should at least be able to make the most of that time. Whether someone gets to work by car, bicycle, train or some other means of transportation, the journey can always be made just a little bit easier.

For those who take some kind of public transportation in particular, downloading e-books, getting a pair of noise-canceling earphones or simply getting a really comfortable pair of shoes can help. But even drivers can enjoy the benefits of a great bag or a portable charger.

Scroll below to shop some helpful commuter gear.

Shop With Us: Inexpensive Wall Art Can Dress Up a Room and Make It Insta-Worthy