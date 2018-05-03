People have been accessorizing their cellphones for about as long as cellphones have existed. But society in general has come a long way since the days of just putting stickers on an old Nokia. Today, calling smartphones ubiquitous would be an understatement. And people keep coming up with more interesting ways to dress up the one accessory nobody ever leaves the house without.

A phone case, for example, is as much a fashion statement as it is for the protection of the phone. Other accessories — like grips or wrapped earphones — also serve a practical purpose, but they do it with style. With that in mind, Us Weekly put together a list of phone accessories that are both super adorable and useful for everyday needs.

Scroll down for a list of the best phone accessories and gadgets available.

