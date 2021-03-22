David Losing Sponsorships

Dobrik has been dropped by Dollar Shave Club, EA Sports, Doordash and HelloFresh in recent days. One of the influencer’s biggest advertisers, SeatGeek, told Insider that the ticketing company was “reviewing” the partnership.

Dobrik has also stepped back from Dispo, an invite-only photo-sharing app created by the YouTuber which raised $20 million in funding last month.

“David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company to not distract from the company’s growth,” Dispo said in a statement to The New York Times. ”Dispo’s team, product, and most importantly — our community — stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world.”