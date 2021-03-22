Controversy

David Dobrik Dropped by Brands After Former Vlog Squad Member Dominykas Zeglaitis Is Accused of Sexual Assault: Controversy Timeline

The Initial Video Dobrik Dropped by Brands Amid Vlog Squad Assault Allegations
The Video

The video was filmed and uploaded in November 2018. In addition to Dobrik and Zeglaitis, Vlog Squad members Nash (and then-girlfriend Trisha Paytas), Jeff Wittek, Todd Smith and Nick Antonyan were spotted at the get-together. In the vlog, several members of the group were shown listening by the door after Zeglaitis and two women went into the next room.

“Dom just had a threesome,” Dobrik, who has admitted to recreating jokes and bits for his videos in the past, said at the end of the video. “I think we’re all going to jail.”

