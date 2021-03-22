The Video

The video was filmed and uploaded in November 2018. In addition to Dobrik and Zeglaitis, Vlog Squad members Nash (and then-girlfriend Trisha Paytas), Jeff Wittek, Todd Smith and Nick Antonyan were spotted at the get-together. In the vlog, several members of the group were shown listening by the door after Zeglaitis and two women went into the next room.

“Dom just had a threesome,” Dobrik, who has admitted to recreating jokes and bits for his videos in the past, said at the end of the video. “I think we’re all going to jail.”