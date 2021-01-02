7 Days

In September 2020, the Hit and Run star detailed a major setback in his struggle with pill addiction, noting at the time that he was seven days sober. The revelation came one month after Shepard was injured in a motorcycle accident. “I’ve had a lot of friends that I’ve watched go through this whole cycle, and I finally have the humility to say I will not be any different,” he said on his podcast. “I won’t be special. I won’t be smarter. I will be exactly like everyone else.”

Shortly after coming forward about his relapse, Shepard thanked his fans for sticking by his side and sending him their love. “[I’m] struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f–k-up. But at any rate, I’m really, really grateful and there’s so many beautiful, nice people,” he added.