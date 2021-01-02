‘Going Down the Rabbit Hole’

During a 2012 interview with Playboy, the actor reflected on the big differences in his and Bell’s lifestyles. “All the things I’d done were terrifying to her, and she had a hard time believing I would ever be able to stay married and monogamous and a father and all those things. For the first year and a half we were together, that was what we battled over almost weekly,” he said at the time. “I just loved to get f—ed-up—drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything. Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. … I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”