Dax Shepard’s Most Powerful Quotes About His Struggle With Addiction and Path to Sobriety

Going Down the Rabbit Hole Dax Shepard Most Powerful Quotes About Addiction and Sobriety
‘Going Down the Rabbit Hole’

During a 2012 interview with Playboy, the actor reflected on the big differences in his and Bell’s lifestyles. “All the things I’d done were terrifying to her, and she had a hard time believing I would ever be able to stay married and monogamous and a father and all those things. For the first year and a half we were together, that was what we battled over almost weekly,” he said at the time. “I just loved to get f—ed-up—drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything. Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. … I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

 

