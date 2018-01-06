Surf’s up! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus look to be enjoying every minute of their romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

The lovebirds were spotted walking together on the beach on Tuesday, January 2, where the Troy actress showed off her midriff with a black crop top as she carried a blue and yellow body board. The Walking Dead star wore all black, holding on tightly to his blue and white striped surfboard. A day later, they were spotted enjoying some quality time with friends on the beach.

Kruger, 41, and Reedus are in Costa Rica celebrating the actor’s 49th birthday. On Friday, January 5, the actor shared a gorgeous shot on Instagram of a shining sun above the ocean, where he thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

Reedus and Kruger met when they costarred in the 2015 movie Sky and were spotted kissing in March 2017 after leaving his place in the East Village.

Kruger dated actor Joshua Jackson for 10 years before they split for good in July 2016. Reedus, who shares son Mingus with supermodel Helena Christensen, was previously linked to Walking Dead costar Emily Kinney.

This isn’t the first time the couple escaped to the Central American country — they previously spent quality time there together in August.

