Moving on up! DJ Khaled has put his 6,697-square-foot waterfront home in Aventura, Florida, on the market after purchasing a larger estate in Miami Beach.

The “No Brainer” producer, 43, shelled out $21,750,000 for a 12,750-square-foot property, which features nine bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, in September.

The musician’s former digs, situated in the gated community of Island Beach, are nothing to sniff at, however.

In addition to its five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home comes with all the creature comforts you’d expect from the Grammy nominee: think marble and walnut floors, 30-foot ceilings and 50-foot boat docks.

The newly remodeled estate also has a tropical pool and a spa overlooking the Dumfoundling Bay, an elevator, an outdoor veranda and 14-karat gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystal detailing. It can all be yours for a cool $799,999,999!

