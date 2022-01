1964

The day after graduating from high school, Parton moved to Nashville from her hometown of Sevierville to pursue her singing career. That same day, she met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat. “I guess kind of in the back of my mind I was maybe flirtin’ a little,” she recalled in a 1970 interview with The Tennesseean. “But mainly I was just bein’ friendly because I’d always been the kind of person who would speak back and smile.”