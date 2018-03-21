President Donald Trump‘s family consists of real estate moguls, entertainment personalities, business magnates and politicians. The father of five (by three marriages) and grandfather of eight is best known as a business leader and former host of NBC’s The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice. In November 2016, after a bitter campaign against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Trump was elected the 45th POTUS. Scroll down to see his family through the years.
Pics
Donald Trump’s Family: His Kids, Grandkids, Wives and More
10