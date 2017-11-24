Pregnant Duchess Kate stunned in a long, sparkling blue ball gown at the Royal Variety Performance 2017. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, was accompanied by husband Prince William at the London Palladium Theater on Friday, November 24.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, were dressed in black tie for the elegant affair. Kate chose an ice-blue gown with sparkles by designer Jenny Packham and paired it with high-heel silver pumps, while William looked elegant in a black tuxedo.

The annual gala is attended by senior members of the British royal family and has taken place since 1912. This year, it featured performances from artists including James Blunt, The Killers, Louis Tomlinson, Michael Ball, Paloma Faith, The Script and Seal.

The event is the entertainment industry’s annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, and comedian Miranda Hart hosted this year. Scroll down to see more adorable pictures of Duchess Kate and Prince William at the gala.