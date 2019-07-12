Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

March 2017

Sheeran also dished to Us in March 2017 about how the financial advisor inspired one of his most popular love ballads. “‘Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for the album, It was inspired by Cherry,” he told Us at the time. “The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness’, literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.”