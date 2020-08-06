Ellen DeGeneres’ Inner Circle: Who Are Her A-List Friends?

Some A-listers surround themselves with other A-listers! That seems to be the case for Ellen DeGeneres, who has many famous friends. In March 2020, she proved just that by sharing a video of herself calling some of her celeb pals amid the quarantine.

In the video, posted via Instagram, she called Adam Levine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, just to say hi.

The comedian’s friends have also come to her defense amid scandals. In 2019, the daytime talk show host faced backlash after she was spotted sitting with George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush,” she explained in a monologue at the time. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK. … Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

Kristen Bell tweeted a link to the video, writing, “My queen!” Reese Witherspoon also tweeted, “Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen! ‘I have friends who don’t think the same things that I do. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean be kind to the people who think the same way you do.'”

In 2020, the host came under fire after multiple reports that the talk show was a toxic work environment. Although celebs like Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson agreed with the reports, many of her A-list friends, including Katy Perry and Jerry O’Connell, came to her defense.

