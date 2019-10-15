He Turned Down a Major Disney Offer

After getting his career back on track, John was offered the opportunity to spearhead the soundtrack for the 1994 animated Disney movie The Lion King. “I would be lying if I said I never had doubts about the project or, rather, my place within it,” he writes. Ultimately, he was thrilled with the final product and won an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” Disney offered John another deal as a result. “It was for a ridiculous amount of money,” he reveals. “They wanted me to develop more films, do TV shows and books; there was even some talk about a theme park.” After some careful consideration, however, he declined.