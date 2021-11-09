How ‘Blurred Lines’ Changed Her Career

Though her memory of the “Blurred Lines” video is tainted by what she claims happened with Thicke, Ratajkowski still credits it with pushing her into a new level of notoriety. After the video debuted, she signed with an agency that had rejected her only one year prior, and she landed a photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She also started making money via appearances and sponsored posts on Instagram, which she writes “paid more than what I had made in a week as a working model prior to the video.”