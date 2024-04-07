Emma Stone was dressed to the nines in Poor Things, topping off her looks with a killer red lip.

Stone, 35, played Bella Baxter in the 2024 Oscar-winning film, a character who was brought back to life with the brain of a baby. Her makeup was strategically chosen to match the character’s journey.

“Pat [McGrath]’s colors are so rich and vivid, I always gravitate towards her products. I wanted to find a very deep red for her mouth, and ‘Forbidden Love’ is a great shade that looks period-correct but also gives the depth I was looking for,” the film’s makeup artist, Nadia Stacey, told Bustle in March. “If Bella is essentially only using three products in that moment, you need them to make an impact.”

“Forbidden Love” is a shade of McGrath’s MatteTrance Lipstick, which offers a creamy matte texture that can be applied in a single swipe. It is created with an oil-infused powder formula that delivers a lush, soft-focus effect that feels comfortable to the touch.

