Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See the Ring

Congratulations are in order! Eric Stonestreet and longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,'” the Modern Family alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 22, captioning three photos of the couple.

The duo sat at a table together in the pics, showing off Schweitzer’s gorgeous ring. According to Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, the diamond is a three-stone design, featuring a stunning oval-cut diamond.

The two-time Emmy winner began dating the pediatric nurse in 2017. They met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City the year prior.

The newly engaged couple received messages of support from many celebrity friends.

“Congratsduuuuuuuuuuude,” Zachary Levi wrote. Bethenny Frankel gushed, “YES.” Singer Hillary Scott added five heart emojis, while Michael Bublé commented, “Congrats you beautiful couple you.”

The former CSI actor opened up about his relationship with then-girlfriend Schweitzer in 2017, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage,” Ellen DeGeneres said at the time. “She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you, because you’re a hypochondriac.”

The Bad Teacher actor responded, “I’m a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person. You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma’am?!”

He then added, “My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.”

Through the years, the Secret Life of Pets star shared many photos of the frontline worker via Instagram. In September 2020, Stonestreet celebrated his partner’s birthday via the social media site, sharing a gallery of photos.

“It’s this glittery shining star’s birthday today. Let her feel the love that Instagram is capable of,” he wrote alongside the pictures. “She certainly deserves it.”

Scroll down to see more photos of the newly-engaged couple: