Even without her Dancing With the Stars hosting gig, Erin Andrews is thriving during this unprecedented 2020. In addition to reporting on the sidelines during football season, the TV personality, 42, has been busy working on other projects too. But despite the hectic schedule, Andrews still let Us Weekly tag along for a typical day in her life.

A lot of the broadcaster’s time is dedicated to working on her women’s sportswear line called Wear by Erin Andrews, which encourages NBA, NFL and NCAA fans to show their team spirit every day. While more pieces were recently released this fall, the reporter is already looking ahead at the details of her 2021 collection.

“I feel like women love the hoodies, they love the green utility jacket — so why don’t we make it something that people can wear everywhere and anywhere, and still cheer for their team?” the Fox NFL sportscaster explained during an interview with Yahoo! Finance in October as to why she started the brand. “I thought there was a subtle way that we could add a team’s logo onto a plaid shirt or a bomber.”

And because fans can’t visit stadiums or tailgate due to the coronavirus pandemic, Andrews says her line of staple clothing pieces is perfect for people “to cheer for their team at home.”

“I think Wear allows you to do that,” she continued. “We just thought that there was a different way we could tackle cheering for your team and being fashionable at the same time.”

Still, though, Andrews’ days aren’t all work. No matter what, she always makes time for her husband, Jarret Stoll, and their Golden Retriever, Howard.

Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in Andrews’ life looks like.