‘Kimye Forever’

After Kardashian and Davidson were photographed on a Valentine’s Day 2022 date, West publicly encouraged his followers to yell “Kimye forever” at the couple if they spotted them out and about. “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

The Yeezy designer later shared screenshots of text messages that Kardashian allegedly sent him, warning him that his words could have real-world consequences. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the Hulu personality allegedly wrote.