The first day at a new job is always going to be a little bit nerve-wracking. There are a lot of people to meet and a whole new set of tasks to learn. That’s why preparation is key. Make sure you know all the first-day details that the new job has provided, and make sure you’ve got all the gear you’re going to need throughout the day.

After all the introductions and paperwork from Human Resources, the first thing you’re going to do is get more comfortable in your new workspace. Bringing in a coffee mug of your own or some kind of small decoration (it doesn’t have to be loud!) can help the space feel more like home right away. Other helpful things include a great notebook for jotting down any and all-important information, and a stash of snacks can help break the ice with new coworkers.

Scroll down for Us Weekly’s picks to help you make a killer first impression.

