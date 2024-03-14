Freddie Prinze Jr. has come a long way since he made his acting debut.

Prinze Jr. was born in Los Angeles to Katherine Elaine Prinze and standup comedian Freddie Prinze. Upon his father’s death in 1977, Prinze Jr. and his mom relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

As a teen, Prinze Jr. imagined becoming a civil engineer. However, he was inspired to pursue acting after Neil Patrick Harris spoke to his high school about the entertainment industry. After graduating in 1994, Prinze Jr. returned to LA to take a shot at becoming a TV star.

He snagged his first role as a guest star on Family Matters in 1995. Following his stint on the sitcom, Prinze Jr. appeared in several other shows and made for TV films. In 1996, he made his big screen debut in the film To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday. One year later, he scored his breakout role in the horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, cementing himself as a star of the ‘90s.

While on the set of the slasher film, he met Sarah Michelle Gellar. After striking up a friendship, the pair’s connection turned romantic several years later. They tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed two children: daughter Charlotte, and son Rocky, in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

