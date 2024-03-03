Claudia Oshry might be known as Girl With No Job online, but she’s quite the busy bee.

“Every time I do my glam for the podcast, I regret suggesting that we make our show available in both audio and video forms,” Oshry, 29, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

The comedian hosts her podcast, “The Toast,” alongside her sister Jackie Oshry. The show, which is uploaded daily Monday through Friday, features the siblings chatting about the latest news in pop culture.

In addition to podcasting, Claudia also dabbles in stand-up. She dropped her first comedy special, Disgraced Queen, in June 2020. Three years later, she followed up with Lean In, which she filmed in her home city of NYC. Her latest special is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

While Claudia’s schedule is jam-packed nowadays, her favorite part of the day is when she gets to unwind after her hectic schedule.

Keep scrolling to see a typical day in the life of Claudia: