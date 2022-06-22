Gleycy Correia, who won Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, died on Monday, June 20, after undergoing tonsil surgery. She was 27.

Correia went in for the routine medical procedure in late March, which later led to heavy bleeding and a heart attack. The late pageant contestant was in a coma for two months before she passed away.

Following her death, a spokesperson for the Miss United Continents Organization honored Correia as a “beautiful young lady with such joy for life.”

“I want to extend my most sincere condolences to her family and to her mentor Henrique Fontes,” a statement read, according to E! News. “Who gave us the gift of knowing a beautiful, smart and sweet girl who leaves with us the happiest memories that will ever be kept in this organization.”

The Official Miss Brazil also paid tribute to Correia, writing via Instagram, “Gleycy will always be remembered for her enlightened beauty, joy and empathy shown in her work.”

In response to Correia’s death, Pastor Jak Abreu also took to social media to share a supportive message for her loved ones. “God chose this day to collect our princess,” he wrote on Monday. “We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile. She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us! We ask your prayers for your family and friends so that the Holy Spirit may swallow this difficult moment with comfort!”

The Brazil native started participating in beauty pageants when she was a teenager before being crowned Miss United Continents Brazil at the age of 23. Following her win, Correia continued to model and went on to become an entrepreneur.

Shortly after her death, her family’s priest, Lidiane Alves Oliviera, addressed her ongoing health issues in recent months. “She had surgery to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a hemorrhage,” he told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 21. “She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on 4th April and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity.”

Scroll on for everything to know about the late beauty pageant winner: