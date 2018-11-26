Goldendoodle Murphy’s Favorite Places to Get Double Takes in Las Vegas

Who can resist a dog dressed as an elf?

No one we know, including Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, who fawned over Murphy the goldendoodle in November when the furry pup visited Today looking so elf-ing cute.

The Insta-famous pooch turns heads wherever she goes (elf costume or not) and also has the eyes of more than 58,000 Instagram followers who can’t get enough of her amazing expressions as she dines at tables in her hometown of Las Vegas or when she plays it casual while donning sportswear and an infinity scarf (as you do on Insta).

The dog’s caretakers — Macie, the owner, and Mindy, the “nanny,” sisters who share custody of Murphy — say the cutie loves all the fuss.

“Murphy is the most charismatic and expressive dog!” Macie tells Us Weekly. “She loves taking pictures and making videos and literally poses when she sees the camera. Dressing her up as an elf and going to the mall is one of our favorite things to do. Murphy loves the attention she gets and we love to see the joy she brings to everyone who meets her!”

As a part of Us Weekly’s VIPet Scene series, Murphy shared her favorite places to strut on the Vegas Strip and beyond. Scroll on to read more!