Goliath’s Tania Raymonde: Inside a Day in My Life

Vacation mode on! Tania Raymonde took some time to relax before her TV show, Goliath, returned to Amazon for its fourth season, and she gave Us Weekly an exclusive look at her enviable European trip.

Raymonde, 40, headed to Corsica, a Mediterranean island known for its mix of French and Italian culture, but she wasn’t there just to relax on the beach. Her mother is a Corsica native, and Raymonde still has family there, including her grandmother.

The bilingual star, who fans might recognize from Malcolm in the Middle and Lost, was born and raised in Los Angeles. However, the California native was sent to a French school, Lycée Français de Los Angeles, as a child. She’s fluent in the language that her mother grew up speaking.

Raymonde’s life is pretty different from that of her Goliath character, Brittany Gold. She has starred as the paralegal/sex worker opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Amazon’s legal thriller since 2016. Goliath season 4, which started streaming September 24, finds Raymonde’s Brittany more worried than ever about Thornton’s Billy McBride as he works to take down a pharmaceutical giant.

Brittany’s story comes to an end in the fourth and final season of Goliath, but Raymonde is just getting started. In addition to acting, she writes and directs, making her quite the triple threat.

The actress shared exclusive vacation photos with Us Weekly to show a day inside her life in Corsica. Scroll down to see more: