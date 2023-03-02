Out on the town! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for date night amid news that they were asked to “vacate” their home at Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were photographed entering the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 28. The Bench author, dressed in a beige coat and leather leggings, kept dry under an umbrella wielded by her bodyguard. Harry, for his part, was dressed semi-casually in jeans and a blazer paired with sneakers.

The San Vicente Bungalows is a members-only club located in West Hollywood with a membership fee of $4,200 per year. Potential new members must be nominated for membership by someone who’s already in the club. According to the venue’s website, “letters of recommendation from current members will significantly enhance your prospects of becoming a member.”

The locale also prizes itself on an atmosphere of privacy, noting online that members and their guests are prohibited from taking photos or videos inside the club. “Posting images of the club on social media or discussing anything that members and their guests witness during their visit is strictly forbidden,” the website adds.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the upscale venue came amid news that King Charles III has asked them to leave Frogmore Cottage, the United Kingdom property they lived in before stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell foundation told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the monarch, 74, broke the news to his younger son after the release of Spare, which hit shelves in January. Charles allegedly claimed the residence was needed for someone else — his brother Prince Andrew.

Though Harry and Meghan relocated to the United States after their royal exit, they have stayed at the Windsor residence during their rare visits to the U.K. The Invictus Games founder and the former actress are expected to move their belongings out of the cottage within weeks. After they’ve cleared out, Andrew, 63 — who was downsized from his Royal Lodge mansion following his sexual assault scandal — will move in.

Among the many claims against the royal family in Spare, Harry alleged that his father’s communications team leaked information about him and Meghan to the press. During his press tour for the book in January, the BetterUp CIO said he’s “100 percent” open to repairing the situation with his brother, Prince William, and Charles.

“I sit here now in front of you asking for a family,” Harry said during an ITV interview at the time. “Not an institution. I want a family. And I understand how that might be hard for them to be able to separate the two, but to me everything that I’ve witnessed and experienced over the years, there has to be a separation.”

