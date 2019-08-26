On How Drugs Impact His Creative Process

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” Styles told Rolling Stone as they entered Shangri-La studios in Malibu. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. You’d hear the blender going, and think, ‘So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning.’”

The singer added that he once bit off the tip of his tongue while he was under the influence in the studio.

“So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth,” he said. “Mushrooms and Blood. Now there’s an album title.”