Could he be any cuter? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt showed off their newborn baby boy, Gunner, in a sweet photo shoot.

The couple, who welcomed their first child on October 1, dressed their little bundle of joy in a knitted onesie with a matching cap and also swaddled him in soft fabrics as they posed the tot in various settings for a series of pics. He slept right through the shoot and could be seen clutching a tiny teddy in one of the adorable photos.

The new parents are clearly doting on their little boy, with Pratt, 34, regularly sharing videos that show him cradling his son on Snapchat.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively after giving birth. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

Pratt, who previously insisted that he wouldn’t change diapers, appears to be loving fatherhood and described the birth of his son to Us as “Officially the most lit day of my life.”

The former Hills stars told Us exclusively in April that they were expecting their first child. “I have never been more excited,” Montag said at the time.

Pratt shared a sweet video of his son on Snapchat on Friday, October 27, that showed Gunner sleeping while Taylor Swift‘s “Gorgeous” played. In a video last week, Pratt whispered to his mini-me that the Grammy winner had written the song especially for him, while Montag revealed her post-baby body while brewing coffee in their kitchen.

Check out the sweet pics below.