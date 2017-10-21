A perfect, lazy Saturday. Heidi Montag revealed her post-baby body as husband Spencer Pratt cuddled their son, Gunner, in a series of Snapchat videos on Saturday, October 21.

The new mom, who gave birth to the couple’s first child on October 1, could be seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt and sweatpants as she made espresso in the couple’s kitchen, while her husband held their baby boy.

As fans of the Hills alum know, Pratt’s passions in life — apart from his wife and child — are coffee, crystals and hummingbirds and all were featured prominently in the clips he posted on Saturday.

Something else that was heavily featured? Taylor Swift’s new song, “Gorgeous,” which Pratt, 34, sweetly whispered to his baby boy was written by the Grammy winner especially for him.

The new parents also danced and sang along to Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” in one of the videos.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag told Us Weekly exclusively after giving birth. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

Pratt, who previously said he wouldn’t change diapers appears to be taking to fatherhood and described the birth of his son to Us as “Officially the most lit day of my life.”

The former reality TV stars announced exclusively to Us Weekly in April that they were expecting their first child. “I have never been more excited,” Montag, 31, told Us at the time.

The Snapchat videos reveal that little Gunner has a thick shock of blond hair and he appears to be a calm baby — sleeping through his dad’s monologue and TSwift.

“My favorite thing to do is just have little homie lie on my chest,” Pratt told Us. “The little moments are the most precious.”

