Heidi Montag has worked hard to get her pre-baby body back nearly one year after giving birth to her second son, Ryker.

The Hills alum, 37, has used Hydroxycut’s Hardcore Ultra ThreadDrink Sticks throughout her weight loss journey. The brand offers drink mixes — which have zero sugars or calories — that can be stirred into bottles of water and taste like a mocktail.

“I thought it’d be a really great one to incorporate into just the lifestyle that I was wanting to accomplish,” Montag, who shares Ryker, 13 months, and eldest son Gunner, 6, with husband Spencer Pratt, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “And they have multivitamins mixed in with it, and it gives me that energy as a mom of two that I need to get through the rest of the day. So, it was the perfect solution to incorporate into my goal, [which] is to be the best version of myself.”

Montag also makes sure to supplement the drinks with a healthy diet and consistent workouts.

Keep scrolling for more on Montag’s go-to weight loss hacks and the other things stars are buzzing about this week: