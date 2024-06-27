HGTV star Jasmine Roth is saying goodbye to Southern California to make room for new memories in her growing family’s next chapter.

The California-based designer and builder is selling her family’s longtime home homestead in Orange County to relocate to Park City, Utah full-time, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Putting the ‘Roth Homestead’ up for sale is bittersweet. It took me three years to build, and it’s been a place we’ve called home for over four years,” Jasmine 39, exclusively tells Us while reflecting on the memories she and husband Brett Roth made with their 3-year-old daughter, Hazel. “Hazel was 3 months old when we moved in, I’ve filmed countless scenes of my HGTV series here, and we have so many amazing memories that we’re forever grateful for!”

Listed for $6.45 million, the custom Huntington Beach home hit the market on Thursday, June 27. Resting on rests on an 8,820-square-foot lot, the expansive home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two additional half bathrooms. Perfect for SoCal living, the idyllic property is complete with a pool, spa, roof deck, Lynx BBQ, 5.5 car garage — and is located just blocks away from the beach. An entertainer’s dream, the kitchen features Viking appliances, leather-finished black granite counters, formal dining room with vaulted white oak ceilings and a soaring fireplace – and a hidden “speakeasy” room behind a bookcase in the bonus room and bar that opens up to the backyard.

Jasmine, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, shares that the decision to embark on have her family’s “next chapter” in Park City is a familiar one and close to her heart when it comes to with her professional and personal life.

“I’ve been involved in the Utah real estate market for almost a decade, so I’m excited to now jump in with both feet,” she explains. “Also, we had the most picturesque Park City wedding in 2013, which is now where we expect to give birth to our second baby, so it’s definitely a full circle moment for our family. We’re embarking on this new journey with open hearts, and I can’t wait to share our new home, designs, and more!”

Keep scrolling to take a look inside the Jasmine’s dazzling Orange County home:

With reporting by Andrea Simpson