Home is where the heart is! Christina Haack, Ben and Erin Napier and more HGTV stars aren’t just focused on making other people’s houses feel like home — they are also very family-oriented in their own lives.

Although Chip and Joanna Gaines are no longer on HGTV, they made sure to gives fans a little insight into their home life during their time with the network. As the parents of five children, the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars tried to incorporate their little ones into as many projects as possible over the years.

“Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” Joanna joked to Willie Geist in October 2019, two years after the crafty couple announced they were stepping away from HGTV. “I’m like, ‘Chip, I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

Joanna revealed in July 2021 that she’s learned the importance of taking time out of her busy schedule to reset and be present with her kids.

“Now I’m so in tune with my mind and my emotional state that [I realize], ‘Oh, I’m running low. I need to pull back,’” she said during an interview with Salesforce Presents Stories of Resilience: A Conversation With Chip and Joanna Gaines on Finding Inspiration. “I need to get in the garden, I need to get with the kids.’”

Ben and Erin, who cohost HGTV’s Home Town, are a little more private with their daughters, Helen and Mae. The duo have chosen to keep their kids’ faces off of social media out of an abundance of caution.

“It’s an awful feeling to have millions of people pick apart an image of your baby’s face,” Erin explained via Instagram in 2020. “We are the protectors of her image. Without Helen, our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her. But her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it’s OK to share, no one else’s. That’s our personal choice, and it’s not the same for everyone.”

The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 that he’d appreciate if people were nicer both online and in person.

“We have to learn to respect each other the same way that you do on the street,” Ben said at the time. “I don’t care where you go, whether it’s a small town or a big city, I’ve never had someone be rude to me there or criticize my weight gain or criticize the way that I’m playing with my daughter or anything like that.”

Scroll down to see which HGTV stars are also parents: