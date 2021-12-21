Welcome back to cable! Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their Magnolia brand to the formerly named DIY Network, the pair announced on Tuesday, December 21.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” Chip, 47, and Joanna, 43, said in the official press release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

DIY Network will make the switch on January 5, 2022, and will include all sorts of Magnolia-themed programming — from home reno shows to cooking series.

Additionally, the network has renewed five original series, Homegrown, Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Ranch to Table, Van Go and Zoë Bakes, for second seasons. Premiere dates have yet to be announced.

The couple became a household name with Fixer Upper, which aired on HGTV from 2013 to 2018. When they announced their exit after season 5, fans were devastated.

Luckily, seven months later, they revealed they were coming back with a new project, Magnolia Network. Despite the launch being pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they lunched on Discovery+ in January with the premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

One of the reasons the pair took a step back in 2017 was to focus on their family. The duo, who tied the knot in 2003, share children Drake, 16, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, Emmie Kay, 11, and Crew, 3.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place,” the authors shared in a statement in 2017. “Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. … This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Scroll down for the full schedule on the new Magnolia Network: