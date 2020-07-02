The key to motherhood! Joanna Gaines stopped relying on micromanaging to balance her career with her five children.

“This business isn’t going to run me, I’ve got to run this business,” the Fixer Upper alum, 42, said on Wednesday, July 1, during Salesforce Presents Stories of Resilience: A Conversation With Chip and Joanna Gaines on Finding Inspiration. “I’m busier, I have more on my plate, but I dictate what I’m doing and what the business is going to do for me. When you get that kind of passion and mindset, you start saying yes to what you need to say yes to and let others do what [you] used to control and micromanage. I’m going to let the team do it because they’re going to crush it.”

When the Kansas native isn’t working, she “carves out intentional moments” to refill her tank, explaining, “I have space in the home to create and to cook and do all the things that bring me life, then when I go to work, I feel full and energized.”

The former reality star, who shares Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2, with Chip, 45, acknowledged that she is “more of a robot than a human.” Joanna said, “Now I’m so in tune with my mind and my emotional state that [I realize], ‘Oh, I’m running low. I need to pull back. I need to get in the garden, I need to get with the kids.’”

This practice helps the Magnolia Table author from “feeling depleted,” she said, and her husband encouraged other working parents to follow her example.

“She can actually do more with less if she gives herself, her body, her mind, her spirit, all the things that make us human,” the Capital Gaines author chimed in. “She has much more to give the house, family [and] business.”

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and started growing their family two years later. Chip will still “want more kids” when Joanna is 50, she joked to Willie Geist in October 2019.

“Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” the former reality star explained at the time. “I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”