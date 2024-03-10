A typical day in Riley Voelkel’s life begins with a refreshing cup of tea.

“Sometimes hot, sometimes cold,” the actress, 33, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. After enjoying her beverage, Voelkel jumps into her work for the day, which often requires an assist from her husband, Michael C. Robertson.

“Luckily, I married a video producer — he’s my secret weapon when setting these up!” she says of filming content at home. The couple got engaged in March 2021 and tied the knot the following December.

Voelkel recently wrapped her role as Renee Segna on the Starz crime drama Hightown, the third and final season of which concluded on Friday, March 8. While she experienced high-stakes story lines on the show, Voelkel’s real life is much more chill.

Her favorite way to end the day is in bed with her adorable cat, Quentin Meowantino. “Cuddles with my cat are simply the best — and he’s extra cuddly in the evening!” she tells Us.

Scroll down to follow Voelkel through a day in her life: