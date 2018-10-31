Everyone’s a photographer these days, thanks to a lovely little thing called Instagram. But no matter how many impromptu photo shoots you do with your furry friend, there’s always approximately 1 million that just don’t make the cuteness cut.

Because the fabulousness of your Insta feed (and the amount of storage space left on your phone!) is always mission critical, Us Weekly asked an expert for his best suggestions on nailing aww-mazing pet photos.

Professional photographer Andrew Darlow, author of the books Pet Photography 101 and Focus and Filter: Professional Techniques for Mastering Digital Photography and Capturing the Perfect Shot, says trying different perspectives, using props, and, of course, a little patience with your subject can be key to getting those unforgettable images that surprise eyes.

“So often, we see photographs of pets from an adult’s perspective, which can be charming and beautiful, but at the same time, a bit predictable (dare I say, even a bit boring),” Darlow explains. “I suggest some ways to explore camera placement options so that you can make your photos look like you’ve been floating around a movie set with a $1 million camera rig.”

With a sharp focus on photo composition and camera placement, Darlow shared his best tips with Us Weekly.