How You Can Drink With DJ Khaled, Steve Aoki, Fat Joe and More Artists

Drinking with the stars! Luc Belaire bubbly is releasing limited edition luminescent bottles for a select group of iconic artists including DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Fat Joe, Trina, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nipsey Hussle, Dave East, Rapsody, Russ, Ski Mask The Slump God, Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade.

Now, not only will you be able to sip on a drink while listening to these hitmakers’ tunes, but you’ll technically be able to drink with them too — yes, really. Each celeb is receiving their very own bottle with their face on them in each of Belaire’s three cuvées including Luxe, Gold and Rosé. If that wasn’t enough for you, the face labels also light up at a push of a button, so you can spot the music superstars from anywhere and at any time during a party. Scroll through to see some of our favorite bottles!