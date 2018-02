What dreams are made of! Jedediah Bila and Jeremy Scher tied the knot in Huntington, New York, on Saturday, February 17, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at their fairytale day.

The 39-year-old former View cohost looked ravishing in a Rivini lace ballgown while her groom donned a classic black tux. The newlyweds were all smiles as they danced around in their own winter wonderland.

Scroll below to see the exclusive pics!