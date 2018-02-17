It’s time to uncork the bubbly! Jedediah Bila and her fiancé, Jeremy Scher, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 39-year-old former View cohost and her love tied the knot in Huntington, New York, on Saturday, February 17.

“As 60 of their closest family and friends filled the room, Jedediah walked down the aisle as Jeremy beamed with joy — you could truly feel the love in this magical evening!” wedding planner Michael Russo tells Us.

The glowing bride opened up to Us and shared exclusive details of the happy couple’s fairytale wedding. “I’m super excited. Super, super excited,” Bila told Us. “I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue. I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So it’s crazy.”

The star, who donned a Rivini lace ballgown and earrings from Susan Hanover, selected a white gold eternity style wedding band with wraparound diamonds. Scher, for his part, sported a traditional tuxedo and chose a plain yellow gold band.

“Everyone always thinks of me as the rule breaker and the troublemaker,” the former Fox News contributor said. “Even in my politics, I don’t fit into a box, I break rules. But my wedding has so many traditional components, it’s so funny.”

Of the ceremony, which was attended by 60 people including View host Sunny Hostin, the New York native gushed: “What I’m looking forward to the most [about my wedding day] is that moment of walking down the aisle and seeing him and having him see me and having that moment where we’re in front together. And we’re just looking at each other. I’ll be in my dress and he’ll be in his tux. It’s just one of those once in a lifetime moments that I kind of want to hold onto.”

She continued: “We’ve been living together for a while and we go through the daily grind and all that, but I think there’s only one moment in your life where you’re in front of the minister and you’re saying your vows. And you’re like, ‘My life is gonna be different from here on and I’m gonna be married.’ It’s really exciting and warm and wonderful. I think that moment, that one … I’m gonna take a pause and just kind of absorb it all before I … ’cause you can’t quite get it back the same way ever again.’”

To help coordinate the affair, the Daytime Emmy Award winner tapped Michael Russo Events — wedding planner to the stars — who arranged flowers from Pedestals and retro tunes from Hart to Hart Entertainment. The couple’s dinner offering included filet mignon and seared Atlantic salmon followed by a custom designed vanilla and chocolate wedding cake with mousse filling.

