Jesse Williams Settles Custody Battle With Ex Wife Aryn Drake Lee

The $100,000 A Month Child Support

In addition to fighting over custody, the pair also fought over their finances. In July 2018, Williams was ordered to pay more than $100,000 a month in child and spousal support to Drake-Lee. The following year, she requested that Williams pay a total of $200,000 to cover her legal fees and to pay a forensic accountant who she hired to look over her finances ahead of trial. When their divorce was finalized, Williams’ child support was reduced to $40,000 per month, with the agreement that he was no longer responsible for paying spousal support.