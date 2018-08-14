Final flings before the rings! Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson celebrated their upcoming fall wedding with a joint bachelor-bachelorette weekend, inviting their entire wedding party to South Beach in Miami, Florida.

“The past year has been a whirlwind for us so it was important to us to make this not to be the typical bachelor style weekend but more of a laid back beach vacation with lots of laughs and quality time with our best friends,” Graf, 27, and Nickson, 33, tell Us Weekly exclusively about their weekend at the Shore Club Hotel.

Peak inside the festivities below: